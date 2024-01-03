Efforts urged for promoting peaceful, integrated development of cross-Strait relations

Xinhua) 13:13, January 03, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (Xinhua) -- Zhang Zhijun, president of the Association for Relations Across the Taiwan Straits, has called for more efforts to promote the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations.

Zhang made the remarks in a New Year's message published in the first issue of the "Relations Across Taiwan Strait" magazine in 2024.

No matter how the international landscape may evolve, the mainland will remain unwavering in its resolve to advance the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations, Zhang said.

The mainland will not change its original aspiration for promoting cross-Strait exchanges and cooperation as well as improving compatriots' interests and well-being, nor will it change its bottom line of adhering to the one-China principle and opposing "Taiwan independence" and external interference, he said.

Noting that the upcoming elections in the Taiwan region are a crucial choice between peace and war, and between prosperity and recession, Zhang called on Taiwan compatriots to stand on the right side of history and work towards the peaceful development of cross-Strait relations.

This year, the association will work together with Taiwan compatriots to contribute to promoting the peaceful and integrated development of cross-Strait relations and the cause of national reunification, Zhang said.

