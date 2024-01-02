Commentary: Opportune moment for China, U.S. to chart steady course forward

Xinhua) 09:56, January 02, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 1 (Xinhua) -- The 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States is an opportune moment to reflect on the journey that has taken the two countries to where they are today, and to chart a steady course forward.

It is hoped that the anniversary on Monday would mark the beginning of a new chapter in bilateral relations, which should be characterized by mutual respect, peaceful coexistence, win-win cooperation as well as shared interests and responsibility.

The past 45 years have witnessed significant progress in fields such as trade, investment and cultural exchanges between the two countries, despite challenges and setbacks. Bilateral trade reached a record high of nearly 760 billion U.S. dollars in 2022.

Over the years, China and the United States have engaged in fruitful dialogue and cooperation on a wide range of issues, from economic cooperation to global governance and climate change. These efforts have benefited the two countries as well as the world at large.

The relationship between China and the United States is the most important bilateral relationship in the world today. The world's two largest economies should keep bilateral relations moving in a sound, steady and sustainable direction.

In this sense, the need for sound relations between China and the United States is so obvious that a reason for it seems unnecessary. But a reason surely is needed if one wants to justify damaging such a relationship. Furthermore, competition should be healthy, not vicious. A zero-sum mentality and a practice of suppressing others with every conceivable means will ultimately prove self-defeating.

The late former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger once said, "A peaceful relationship, a cooperative relationship between the U.S. and China is essential for peace and progress of the world."

China will never seek hegemony or spheres of influence. Chinese people cherish peace and harmony, as they have done for thousands of years. The five principles of peaceful co-existence have been the basis upon which China develops friendly relations and cooperation with all countries. China poses no threat to any other country, and its rise only means greater protection and promotion of world peace.

The meeting between the two heads of state in San Francisco in November 2023 achieved important results and pushed China-U.S. relations towards the sound, stable and sustainable direction. The whole world hopes that the two countries will continue the positive momentum in their relations and do more to maintain their relationship.

China and the United States should work together to establish a correct understanding, effectively manage differences, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, shoulder responsibilities as major countries and promote people-to-people and cultural exchanges.

The future of China-U.S. relations depends on the wisdom of the leaders of the two countries and their people. It hinges on the experience both sides draw from history and the right choice they make today.

The world is fraught with challenges, ranging from economic recovery to geopolitical conflicts and climate change. It is all the more necessary for China and the United States to build a strong partnership and continue to see success in cooperation that is beneficial for both countries and the world at large.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)