Israel's job market sees gradual recovery after conflict: report

Xinhua) 21:59, December 31, 2023

JERUSALEM, Dec. 31 (Xinhua) -- A report issued on Sunday by the Israeli Employment Service indicated a gradual recovery in the country's labor market since the conflict with Hamas broke out on Oct. 7.

The report said the number of jobseekers returning to work rose from 15,600 in October to 32,500 in November, and is expected to reach 35,400 in December.

The report stated that the rate of people returning to work in November, out of all jobseekers, was even higher than that recorded in September after the summer layoffs.

It added that personal therapists, sales workers, and clerks were the occupations that recorded the most significant recovery.

The report stated that the latest data provided the first signs of the labor market's recovery from the crisis and showed the resilience of the Israeli economy.

The Israeli job market crisis peaked at the end of October, with 226,500 registered jobseekers, compared to 163,700 in September. The number of new jobseekers has since continued to grow but at a slower pace.

Many new jobseekers registered during the conflict were parents who chose to take care of their children after school and kindergarten shutdown, and employees of temporarily closed workplaces, with many of them being put on unpaid leaves.

