Smoke rises after Israeli airstrike in southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis

Xinhua) 09:27, December 16, 2023

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 15, 2023. Israeli leaders told U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan on Thursday that Israel will continue its military offensive in the Palestinian enclave of Gaza Strip, despite the international calls for a ceasefire. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Sheng Chuyi)