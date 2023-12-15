Israeli forces withdraw from Jenin after 3-day operation

Xinhua) 09:45, December 15, 2023

Smoke rises during Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, on Dec. 14, 2023. The Israeli forces pulled out on Thursday from the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, ending three days of a large-scale military operation, Palestinian security sources said. During the operation, the Israeli forces raided hundreds of homes and arrested dozens of Palestinians, according to Palestinian security and local sources. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, Dec. 14 (Xinhua) -- The Israeli forces pulled out on Thursday from the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, ending three days of a large-scale military operation, Palestinian security sources said.

During the operation, the Israeli forces raided hundreds of homes and arrested dozens of Palestinians, according to Palestinian security and local sources.

The military operation has left 12 Palestinians dead, the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli military said its troops came under gunfire and explosive attacks by Palestinian militants while conducting "building surveys" in Jenin, prompting them to respond.

At least 286 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli gunfire in the West Bank since a new round of Israeli-Palestinian conflict broke out on Oct. 7, according to WAFA, the official Palestinian news agency.

People inspect the damage after Israeli military operation in the West Bank city of Jenin, on Dec. 14, 2023. The Israeli forces pulled out on Thursday from the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp, ending three days of a large-scale military operation, Palestinian security sources said. During the operation, the Israeli forces raided hundreds of homes and arrested dozens of Palestinians, according to Palestinian security and local sources. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

