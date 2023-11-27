Home>>
Elon Musk to visit Israel
(Xinhua) 15:16, November 27, 2023
JERUSALEM, Nov. 26 (Xinhua) -- Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is scheduled to visit Israel on Monday and meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, along with "representatives of families of hostages held by Hamas," said the president's office on Sunday.
Musk's visit comes during a four-day truce period in Israel-Hamas conflict that has been going on chiefly in the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7.
