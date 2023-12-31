China's head-of-state diplomacy in 2023 full of highlights: spokesperson

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday that major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has written a splendid new chapter in 2023.

In response to a media query, spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily news briefing that under the strategic guidance of head-of-state diplomacy, major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics embarked on a new journey and has written a splendid new chapter in 2023.

First, China has advanced major-country relations, Mao said.

This year's head-of-state overseas visits kicked off with President Xi Jinping's visit to Russia. The Chinese and Russian presidents had long, sincere, friendly, and fruitful talks and exchanges, and drew up a blueprint for the growth of China-Russia relations, Mao said.

President Xi was invited to hold the China-U.S. summit meeting in San Francisco. The two sides had an exchange of views on strategic and overarching issues critical to the direction of China-U.S. relations and on major issues affecting world peace and development to stabilize and improve the bilateral relations, Mao said.

President Xi had meetings with French president and EU leaders. They exchanged views and reached important common understandings on China-France relations, China-EU relations, and regional and international issues of mutual concern, Mao added.

Second, China has enhanced solidarity and cooperation with neighbors and developing countries, Mao noted.

In Xi'an, President Xi chaired the China-Central Asia Summit, where all parties jointly announced that they will build a closer China-Central Asia community with a shared future. In Johannesburg, President Xi attended the 15th BRICS Summit, where BRICS expansion made a historic step forward. He co-chaired with South African president the China-Africa Leaders' Dialogue, which demonstrated through concrete action that China and African countries will forever stand shoulder to shoulder, Mao said.

In Beijing, President Xi announced eight major steps China will take to support the joint pursuit of high-quality Belt and Road cooperation at the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation to help developing countries speed up the process of modernization. In Hanoi, General Secretary and President Xi reached important common understandings with Vietnamese leaders to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance. It is another vivid illustration of the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness in neighborhood diplomacy, Mao noted.

Third, China contributed its wisdom to the settlement of hotspot issues, said the spokesperson.

Based on the common understanding reached by President Xi and Saudi and Iranian leaders and with China's support and facilitation, Saudi Arabia and Iran reached a historic agreement to resume diplomatic ties. To facilitate the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, President Xi maintained communication with leaders from relevant parties to promote peace talks. Since the outbreak of the latest Palestinian-Israeli conflict, President Xi has outlined China's principled position on multiple occasions. At the Extraordinary Joint Meeting of BRICS Leaders, he called for an immediate ceasefire and efforts for an early solution to the question of Palestine that is comprehensive, just, sustainable and based on the two-state solution, Mao said.

Fourth, China has consolidated public foundation for friendly cooperation, Mao noted.

President Xi personally reached out to the world to tell China's stories and make friends across the globe. Earlier this year, President Xi met with Henry Kissinger, Bill Gates and several other U.S. friends, had cordial conversations with old friends from various sectors of the United States in San Francisco, and delivered a historic speech to the American public while he was there, Mao said.

He also exchanged correspondence with friends from various countries. The letters conveyed messages of goodwill. It showed the character of a statesman who has a common touch and values the bond with the people. This has won respect and friendship from the world, Mao added.

