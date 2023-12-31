China releases guideline on upgrading traditional manufacturing industries

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has released a guideline on accelerating the transformation and upgrading of traditional manufacturing industries, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) on Friday.

By 2027, China's traditional manufacturing industries should achieve notable progress in their high-end, intelligent, green, and integrated development, consolidating their position and competitiveness in the global industrial division of labor and cooperation, according to the guideline jointly released by eight authorities, including the MIIT and the National Development and Reform Commission.

The guideline put forward a series of targets to be met by 2027.

The penetration rate of digital research and development and design tools should exceed 90 percent, while the numerical control rate of key processes should exceed 70 percent by 2027, according to the guidelines.

The industrial energy consumption intensity and carbon dioxide emission intensity should continue to decline. The water use per 10,000 yuan (about 1,411.89 U.S. dollars) of industrial added value should decrease by 13 percent compared to the level registered in 2023, and the comprehensive utilization rate of bulk industrial solid waste should exceed 57 percent by 2027, according to the guideline.

