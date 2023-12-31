Top 10 China news events of 2023

Xinhua) 15:40, December 31, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- As 2023 draws to a close, Xinhua News Agency has curated a selection of top 10 news stories that defined the year in China. Join us as we recap the standout moments of 2023.

The opening meeting of the first session of the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) is held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, March 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

1. "Two sessions" gather steam for China to forge ahead

In March, China convened the "two sessions," which are the yearly gatherings of the National People's Congress (NPC) and the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC). New leaders of state institutions and the CPPCC National Committee were elected during these sessions of the country's national legislative and political advisory bodies.

On March 10, Xi Jinping was unanimously elected Chinese president and chairman of the country's Central Military Commission at the third plenary meeting of the first session of the 14th NPC.

The "two sessions" have built consensus and strength for building a strong nation and advancing national rejuvenation, greatly inspiring the Chinese people, in their hundreds of millions, to rally even more closely around the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and work together to achieve the goals and tasks set at the 20th CPC National Congress.

Journalists work outside the National Administration of Financial Regulation (NAFR) in Beijing, capital of China, May 18, 2023. The NAFR was officially set up on May 18 as China's new financial regulator. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

2. New round of reform in Party and state institutions basically completed

China released a plan on reforming Party and state institutions on March 16.

By setting up the Central Financial Commission, a central commission for science and technology, a social work department of the CPC Central Committee, and the National Financial Regulatory Administration, among others, the reform has strengthened the CPC Central Committee's centralized, unified leadership on major initiatives.

The new round of reform in Party and state institutions provides strong support for building a modern socialist country in all respects and advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts.

Members of the Communist Party of China (CPC) review the Party admission oath at the Baota Mountain in Yan'an City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, June 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

3. Party-wide theoretical study program achieves notable progress

During a theoretical study program that started in April, CPC members have focused on the study and implementation of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in a top-down fashion.

Concrete results have been achieved in forging inner strength, gaining wisdom, improving Party conduct and motivating actions among Party members through the program, which is of great significance to unifying all Party members in thinking, addressing prominent problems within the Party, maintaining a close bond with the people, and advancing the cause of the Party and the country.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and distinguished guests arrive to attend the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 18, 2023. Xi on Oct. 18 attended the opening ceremony of the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation and delivered a keynote speech. (Xinhua/Wang Ye)

4. Major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics injects positive energy into turbulent world

The China-Central Asia Summit and the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation were held in May and October, respectively, in Xi'an and Beijing, as two of a series of diplomatic events hosted by China that Xi attended over the year. Xi also visited Russia, South Africa, the United States and Vietnam, where he held meetings, attended international conferences and engaged in bilateral and multilateral head-of-state diplomacy.

In March, China established diplomatic relations with Honduras, making it the 182nd country that has diplomatic relations with China; on the Ukraine issue, China has been promoting peace talks; China facilitated the historic reconciliation between Saudi Arabia and Iran; on the Palestine-Israel conflict, China has upheld an objective and just position and played a constructive role.

As major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics makes solid progress, the external environment for China's development keeps improving.

At the end of the year, the Central Conference on Work Relating to Foreign Affairs was held, making comprehensive plans for China's external work for the present and coming periods.

This photo taken on May 28, 2023 shows a C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, getting ready for its first commercial flight in east China's Shanghai. C919 kicked off its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing on May 28, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)

5. Sci-tech innovation forges new drivers, advantages for development

On May 28, C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, completed its first commercial flight. Over the year, the Long March series carrier rockets fulfilled its 500th successful flight mission; the construction of China's space station was fully completed, and it entered a new phase of application and development; Chinese scientists unveiled a quantum computer prototype named "Jiuzhang 3.0;" Chinese expedition teams wrapped up the 13th Arctic Ocean scientific expedition, and embarked on the country's 40th Antarctic expedition.

With the breakthroughs, China sped up the integration of its resources for sci-tech innovation, and its strategic emerging industries are experiencing strong momentum, with a new type of productive force rising rapidly.

Wu Tianqi (C), a primary school student from north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, salutes to Wang Leiming, a soldier of the People's Armed Police Force (PAPF), before getting on a transshipment vehicle in Miaofengshan Town of Mentougou District, Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

6. All-out efforts on disaster relief and post-disaster reconstruction

In late July and early August, extreme rainfall hit northern and northeastern China, causing floods and geological disasters. On Dec. 18, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a county in northwest China's Gansu Province, inflicting heavy casualties.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, was deeply concerned about the affected people, attached great importance to disaster relief and post-disaster recovery and reconstruction work, and made important instructions, urging local authorities to do their utmost to ensure the safety of people's lives and property, and restore the normal order of production and life in the disaster-hit regions as soon as possible.

All relevant parties in the regions spared no effort on disaster relief, with the affected people actively carrying out self-rescue, jointly building a solid line of defense to protect their homes.

The opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games is held in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Yichen)

7. China successfully hosts Chengdu Universiade, Hangzhou Asian Games

China hosted the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games, the 19th Asian Games and the 4th Asian Para Games successively in Chengdu and Hangzhou between July and October.

Xi attended the opening ceremonies of the FISU World University Games and the Asian Games, declaring the events open.

China earnestly delivered on its solemn pledge to make the international sports events a success, promoting exchanges and mutual learning and making new contributions to the cause of international youth sports and the Olympic Movement in Asia and the world at large.

This photo taken in May 2023 shows an interior view of the headquarters of the National Archives of Publications and Culture in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua)

8. Xi Jinping Thought on Culture formally put forward

At a national meeting on the work of public communication and culture, held from Oct. 7 to 8, Xi Jinping Thought on Culture was formally put forward, marking a new height of the Party's confidence in history and culture.

Speaking at a meeting on cultural inheritance and development on June 2, Xi specified efforts in 14 areas to promote cultural development, put forward important ideas such as upholding the Party's leadership over culture-related work and shouldering new cultural missions, and announced a major task of building a modern Chinese civilization.

An application scenario of e-CNY (digital yuan) payment is displayed at the China (Beijing) Digital Finance Forum 2023 in Lize Financial Business District of Fengtai District in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 12, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Xin)

9. Central financial work conference puts forward goal of building a nation with a strong financial sector

At the central financial work conference held in Beijing from Oct. 30 to 31, Xi reviewed the financial work since the 18th CPC National Congress, analyzed the situations facing high-quality development of the financial sector, and arranged relevant work for the current and future periods.

The conference called for accelerating the building of a nation with a strong financial sector, contributing to building China into a strong country and advancing national rejuvenation through high-quality financial development, raising the financial work to a higher strategic level.

Since the beginning of this year, the financial industry has effectively supported the steady growth of the real economy, resolutely maintained the bottom line of preventing systemic financial risks, and strongly supported overall economic and social development.

This photo taken on Jan. 11, 2023 shows employees working at a factory of Lotus Cars in an industrial park of the Wuhan Economic and Technological Development Zone in Wuhan, central China's Hubei Province. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

10. Chinese economy rebounds, solid progress achieved on high-quality development

Since the beginning of this year, with the smooth transition of epidemic prevention and control, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has united and led the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in withstanding external pressure, overcoming internal difficulties, comprehensively deepening reform and opening up, increasing macro-control efforts, and facilitating the growth of the private sector.

Through these efforts, the Chinese economy has rebounded for the better, high-quality development has been solidly advanced, important progress has been made in the construction of a modern industrial system, and the foundation for safe development has been consolidated. The GDP in the first three quarters of 2023 increased by 5.2 percent year on year, the total grain output has reached a new high, residents' income has grown faster than the economy, and the main expected goals of economic and social development have been successfully achieved.

The Central Economic Work Conference held in December deepened the understanding of the rules for better economic work in the new era. It was emphasized at the conference that next year China must seek progress while maintaining stability, faithfully implement the new development philosophy on all fronts, and effectively improve the quality of our economy and promote its growth within a reasonable range.

(Reporting by Guo Likun, Jiang Shengxiong, Jiao Qian, Ren Ke and Yu Xiaohua; Video editors: Wang Liang, Zhang Yueyuan, Zheng Qingbin and Zhou Yang.)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Wu Chaolan)