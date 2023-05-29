Chinese spokespersons discuss improving efficiency of news releases

May 29, 2023

BEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- Spokespersons from China's central departments and local governments gathered in Beijing on Sunday to discuss improving the efficiency of news releases.

The 3rd China Spokesperson Forum, sponsored by the State Council Information Office and Tsinghua University, was attended by more than 100 spokespersons, experts, scholars and representatives of news organizations.

The theme of the forum is improving the efficiency of news releases, and serving the overall work of the Party and the country.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in 2012, all localities and departments across the country have frequently issued press releases, creating a favorable public opinion environment for the development of the cause of the Party and the country, according to the forum.

It noted the importance of keeping the correct political orientation, delivering good results, and making precise expression in news releases, so as to let the voice of the Party and government reach every household and make China's voice heard clearly in the world.

The forum also called for strengthened training to promote the high-quality development of press releases.

