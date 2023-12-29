Palestinian death toll in Gaza reaches 21,320

Xinhua) 09:50, December 29, 2023

An injured man is transferred to a hospital near Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 28, 2023. The number of Palestinian deaths due to Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 21,320 with 55,603 injured, said the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday. (Xinhua)

GAZA, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- The number of Palestinian deaths due to Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 21,320 with 55,603 injured, said the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday.

The ministry's spokesman Ashraf al-Qedra said in a statement that at least 210 people have been killed in Gaza over the past 24 hours.

He noted that the Israeli army deliberately targeted 104 ambulances and 142 health institutions in the Strip, calling on international institutions to intervene to protect health institutions and restart the disabled hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Hamas media office in Gaza announced two journalists were killed on Thursday in Israeli raids, bringing the total number of journalists killed to 105 since Oct. 7.

An injured girl is treated at a hospital near Nuseirat Refugee Camp, central Gaza Strip, on Dec. 28, 2023. The number of Palestinian deaths due to Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 21,320 with 55,603 injured, said the Gaza Health Ministry on Thursday. (Xinhua)

