Israeli PM inspects north Gaza, vows to continue fight

Xinhua) 11:24, December 26, 2023

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) poses for a photo with Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 25, 2023. Netanyahu toured the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to continue the fight, the prime minister's office said. (Avi Ohayon/GPO/Handout via Xinhua)

JERUSALEM, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu toured the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to continue the fight, the prime minister's office said.

Netanyahu visited the Palestinian enclave, where an ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas has raged, together with Deputy Chief of Staff Major General Amir Baram, the office said.

"We don't stop. The war continues to the end until we finish them, nothing less," Netanyahu told Israeli soldiers.

Meanwhile, at least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict to 156.

Since the army began its offensive in response to Hamas' surprise attack on Oct. 7, in which about 1,200 Israelis were killed and 240 hostages were taken, large parts of Gaza have been devastated and most of its 2.3 million population have been displaced.

At least 20,674 Palestinians were killed and 54,536 others wounded in the enclave, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry on Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) reacts as he inspects Israeli troops in the northern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 25, 2023. Netanyahu toured the northern Gaza Strip on Monday and vowed to continue the fight, the prime minister's office said. (Avi Ohayon/GPO/Handout via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli soldiers back from battles in Gaza are seen at a staging area near Israel-Gaza border in southern Israel, on Dec. 25, 2023. At least two soldiers were killed on Monday in battles in Gaza, said the Israeli military, bringing the total death toll of Israeli soldiers since the outbreak of the conflict between Israel and Hamas to 156. (Tomer Neuberg/JINI via Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)