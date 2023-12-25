Palestinian president expresses hope for immediate end of conflicts as fight continues in Gaza

Xinhua) 09:10, December 25, 2023

People inspect the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, Dec. 24, 2023. At least 166 Palestinians were killed and 384 others were wounded during the past 24 hours by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Sunday. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

GAZA/RAMALLAH, Dec. 24 (Xinhua) -- Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas expressed on Sunday his hope that the coming Christmas day would be a date for an end of conflicts in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory.

"None of our people were spared from this offensive, the attempts at forced displacement, and the destruction of thousands of homes," Abbas said in a speech on the occasion of Christmas.

"The river of blood, huge sacrifices, suffering, and heroic steadfastness of the Palestinian people on their land is the path toward freedom and dignity," he stressed.

At least 166 Palestinians were killed and 384 others were wounded during the past 24 hours by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Sunday.

The casualties came as intense Israeli bombardment from the air, land and sea as well as ground operations continued in most parts of the Gaza Strip, according to Palestinian security sources.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that the eastern outskirts of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood and the southern outskirts of Gaza City suffered the most intense clashes over the past few hours, during which sounds of explosions were heard.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced a temporary tactical suspension of military activities for humanitarian purposes in the Al-Baraka neighborhood in central Deir Al-Balah city, which will last for six hours during the day.

According to Israeli media, eight soldiers were killed and 13 others were injured during the battles in the past 24 hours.

The latest tally by the Gaza-based Health Ministry showed on Sunday that the Palestinian death toll has reached 20,424, and 54,036 others have been wounded since the conflict broke out on Oct. 7.

People inspect the damage after an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis, on Dec. 24, 2023. At least 166 Palestinians were killed and 384 others were wounded during the past 24 hours by the ongoing Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip, said the Gaza-based Health Ministry on Sunday. (Photo by Rizek Abdeljawad/Xinhua)

