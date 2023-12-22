UNSC again postpones vote on crucial Gaza aid resolution amid U.S. disagreements

Xinhua) 13:28, December 22, 2023

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- The UN Security Council on Thursday once again postponed the long-delayed vote on a critical resolution for desperately needed aid to Gaza, due to disagreements from the United States.

This is the fourth time within a week that the voting has been postponed.

