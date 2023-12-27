Palestinian death toll in Gaza rises to 20,915: ministry

Xinhua) 09:24, December 27, 2023

People inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

GAZA, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- At least 20,915 Palestinians have been killed, and 54,918 others wounded in the Israel-Hamas conflict since Oct. 7, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said Tuesday.

In the past 24 hours, 241 Palestinians died and 382 others were injured in the 18 air and ground operations launched by Israeli forces across the Hamas-ruled enclave, the ministry's spokesman Ashraf Al-Qedra said in a press statement.

Al-Qedra called on international organizations to help protect the hospitals and medical staff in Gaza, as well as the wounded, the sick, and the displaced people there.

He also urged the international community to "immediately step up to ensure the provision of the urgently needed medicines and fuel for thousands of wounded and sick people in Gaza."

Meanwhile, Gaza's main telecom provider Paltel announced via the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, a total blackout, including all internet and telephone services due to the continuing Israeli attacks.

The company added that its technical teams were working to restore services despite the dangerous conditions on the ground.

A man squats in front of a damaged building after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A boy walks among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

A boy walks among the rubble after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People inspect the damage after an Israeli airstrike in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Yasser Qudih/Xinhua)

People mourn a victim at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A man mourns a victim at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People mourn a victim at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

A woman mourns a victim at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

People mourn victims at a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah, on Dec. 26, 2023. (Photo by Khaled Omar/Xinhua)

