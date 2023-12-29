China confident of maintaining stable foreign trade, global market share in 2023

Xinhua) 08:11, December 29, 2023

This aerial panoramic photo taken on Jan. 10, 2023 shows a view of Lujiazui area in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Dec. 28 (Xinhua) -- China is confident of keeping its foreign trade volume and global market share generally stable this year, the Ministry of Commerce told a press conference on Thursday.

He Yadong, spokesperson for the ministry, said China's foreign trade has shown relatively strong resilience this year, overcoming the impact of a shrinking external demand, the downward trend of prices, and last year's high base.

Looking forward to 2024, He said that the country is faced with external uncertainties but also witnessing an increasing number of favorable factors for economic development.

The dividends of China's opening up will continue, and new products as well as new business forms in foreign trade will unleash more potential, according to He.

"With the support of various policies to stabilize the economy and foreign trade as well as the joint efforts from enterprises, China is confident of maintaining the upward momentum in its foreign trade recovery," He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)