Foreign expats pursue dreams in northeast China's revitalization

Xinhua) 08:26, December 28, 2023

Evgenia, a Russian teacher of Shenyang University, gives a Russian class at the university in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 22, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

BEIJING, Dec. 27 (Xinhua) -- In recent years, the northeast region of China has actively implemented the innovation-driven development strategy. Many foreign friends have sensed opportunities and decided to settle down here to pursue their dreams. Living in the region, they have witnessed the rapid economic and social development and meanwhile contributed their own efforts to the full revitalization of northeast China.

Sascha Schuerrer (L), a German engineer of Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd., enjoys leisure with his family at home in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

German engineers Sascha Schuerrer (R) and his wife Johanna Garzon-Schuerrer work at an office in Audi FAW NEV Co., Ltd. in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Russian pianist Olga talks with a student at a classroom of Harbin Conservatory of Music in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Russian pianist Olga views a music score at a classroom of Harbin Conservatory of Music in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Erich Kaiserseder from Austria (R), general manager of Conrad Shenyang, talks with his colleague at the hotel's restaurant in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)

Woo Kyong-Jei, a South Korean barista, plays the guitar at a cafe in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Woo Kyong-Jei, a South Korean barista, makes coffee at a cafe in Changchun, northeast China's Jilin Province, Dec. 27, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Linyun)

Armando, a Cuban boxing instructor, trains a student at a boxing club in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

Armando, a Cuban boxing instructor, talks with his friend at a boxing club in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Dec. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Xie Jianfei)

