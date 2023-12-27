China works to meet 14th Five-Year Plan targets

December 27, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Sept. 10, 2023 shows a view of Zhangjiang area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Fang Zhe)

BEIJING, Dec. 26 (Xinhua) -- China will take various measures to ensure it meets the targets outlined in the 14th five-year plan for the 2021-2025 period, an official said on Tuesday.

China is halfway through its implementation of the plan and has laid a solid foundation for securing a strong start to building a modern socialist country on all fronts, Zheng Shanjie, head of the National Development and Reform Commission, said in an interim assessment report delivered to the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's top legislature.

Going forward, challenges include an imperfect long-term mechanism to expand residents' consumption, a high level of pollutant and carbon emissions, and the coexistence of an inadequate supply of public services and the partial misallocation of resources, Zheng said.

To meet its targets, China will take a series of measures such as expanding domestic demand, ensuring accelerated recovery and the steady growth of the economy, and deepening market-oriented reform and institutional opening-up, the report said.

