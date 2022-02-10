China to deliver improved community services to both urban, rural dwellers

Xinhua) 10:53, February 10, 2022

BEIJING, Feb. 10 (Xinhua) -- As China charges full steam ahead to achieve the macro-level goals set for the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), it has also pledged to deliver ever-improving community services to the doorsteps of both urban and rural dwellers.

This commitment has been fleshed out in a plan to build a system of urban and rural community services recently issued by the General Office of the State Council.

Coordinated efforts will be made to advance community services ranging from child care, education, medical care, elderly care, social welfare, sports and culture, as well as services to boost the sense of convenience and safety among residents, according to the plan.

Various types of participants, including social organizations, social workers, volunteers and charity groups have been encouraged to join the efforts, the power of the market will be better leveraged, and the government will play a better role, according to the plan.

To more precisely meet public demand, the plan also requires efforts to improve the evaluation mechanism for community services and promote the incentive system driven by reviews from community residents.

"The plan will boost the accessibility of essential services at the primary level. With greater emphasis on seniors, people with disabilities, minors and families in difficulty, the plan prioritizes the development of community services such as elderly care and child care," said Wang Aiwen, vice minister of civil affairs.

Over the 14th Five-Year Plan period, the National Health Commission will continue to launch campaigns to raise the capacity of primary-level medical services, and foster more relevant talent through on-demand training sessions and assistance measures, said commission official Fu Wei.

In addition, relevant authorities will increase the accessibility of public services facilities, and tilt more land and financial resources toward the construction of neighborhood physical exercise facilities.

"We will strive to achieve the full coverage of comprehensive public services facilities in urban and rural communities by the end of 2025," said Ou Xiaoli, an official with the National Development and Reform Commission.

