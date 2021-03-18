Vice premier stresses good start of 14th Five-Year Plan period

Xinhua) 08:42, March 18, 2021

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, attends a symposium at the National Development and Reform Commission in Beijing, capital of China, March 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, March 17 (Xinhua) -- Vice Premier Han Zheng on Tuesday stressed an accurate understanding of the new development stage and full application of the new development philosophy to ensure a good start in the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025).

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a symposium at the National Development and Reform Commission, the country's top economic planner.

Han called for solid efforts in three key tasks including promoting high-quality development, pursuing common prosperity, and firmly establishing the holistic view of national security.

More efforts should be made to ensure food security and energy security, promote works on carbon neutrality, and safeguard the industrial and supply chains, Han said.

He also stressed efforts to implement major regional strategies, promote coordinated development of the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and the Yangtze River Economic Belt, as well as push forward the joint building of the Belt and Road with high quality.