U.S. witnesses elevated flu cases: CDC

Xinhua) 11:25, December 26, 2023

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 25 (Xinhua) -- Seasonal influenza activity is elevated in the United States and continues to increase in most parts of the country, according to the latest data of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

There have been at least 5.3 million illnesses, 54,000 hospitalizations, and 3,200 deaths from flu in the United States so far this season, CDC data showed.

The number of weekly flu hospital admissions continues to increase, with over 9,800 patients admitted to hospitals with flu in the week ending Dec. 16.

A total of 14 flu-associated pediatric deaths have been reported in the country this season, according the CDC.

The CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get an annual flu vaccine.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)