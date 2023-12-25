Infographics: Figures to get glimpse of China's economic progress in 2023

China's economy is achieving high-quality development, gaining more advantages in its restructuring and upgrading in 2023.

China achieved year-on-year GDP growth of 5.2 percent in the first three quarters of 2023. This rate keeps China ahead of the world's major economies and lays a solid foundation for reaching its annual target.

Green development underpins China's economy. In the first half of this year, the installed capacity of renewable energy surpassed that of coal-fired power for the first time, reflecting the deepening public embrace of the philosophy of green development.

China's economy shows great potential, with its endogenous power continuously strengthening. Newly established business entities across the country increased by 12.7 percent in the first three quarters.

These figures reflect China's efforts to achieve effective quality improvement and reasonable quantitative growth in its economy.

China is poised for another bumper harvest year in 2023, underscoring the country's enhanced capacity to ensure food security. Despite challenges from various disasters, this year's grain output is anticipated to reach a new high, maintaining a level of over 650 million tonnes for the ninth consecutive year.

