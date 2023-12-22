Heating services against strong cold wave that sweeps across most parts of China

We Are China

Xinhua) 08:29, December 22, 2023

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows a staff member inspecting heating facilities at a thermal power plant in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

BEIJING, Dec. 21 (Xinhua) -- As a strong cold wave sweeps across most parts of China, heating companies are making efforts to provide effective heating services to the people in winter.

This aerial photo taken on Dec. 21, 2023 shows a staff member transporting coal at a thermal power plant in Rongcheng City, east China's Shandong Province. (Photo by Li Xinjun/Xinhua)

Hotline staff members work at the heating company under Ningxia Electric Power Investment Group in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A staff member works at the main power house of a branch company of Hefei Thermal Power in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Chen Sanhu/Xinhua)

Staff members record data at a gas supply station of a natural gas company in Guangshan County of Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Xie Wanbai/Xinhua)

Staff members of the heating company under Ningxia Electric Power Investment Group monitor heating data in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

A thermometer shows real-time room temperature in a residential community in Wenxian County of Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province, on Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A staff member maintains gas supply line of a natural gas company in Guangshan County of Xinyang City, central China's Henan Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Xie Wanbai/Xinhua)

A staff member of a local thermal power company inspects heating facilities in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members monitor real-time data at the control room of a branch company of Hefei Thermal Power in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Photo by Chen Sanhu/Xinhua)

A resident displays a thermometer showing real-time room temperature at her home in Baota District of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member of a local thermal power company inspects heating facilities at a residential community in Baota District of Yan'an, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Bowen)

A staff member of a local thermal power company inspects heating facilities in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

A staff member (R) of a local thermal power company measures room temperature at a resident's home in Hohhot, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Zhipeng)

Staff members of the heating company under Ningxia Electric Power Investment Group inspect heating facilities in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Dec. 21, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

