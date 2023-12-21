China Journalists Association, AIPS agree to enhance exchanges among sports media

Xinhua) 13:51, December 21, 2023

ROME, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The All-China Journalists Association (ACJA) and International Sports Press Association (AIPS) agreed here on Wednesday to establish an exchange and cooperation mechanism for Chinese and foreign sports journalists.

Liu Siyang, vice president of the ACJA and secretary of the association's leading Party members group, and AIPS president Gianni Merlo signed the memorandum of understanding.

Under the mechanism jointly established by the two associations, the two sides will arrange discussions and exchanges, joint interviews, research and training, work exhibitions and other activities that meet the needs of Chinese and foreign sports media, so as to enhance their exchanges and cooperation.

In an address to the signing ceremony, Liu said the establishment of the mechanism will enhance mutual understanding and exchanges between Chinese and foreign sports media, and further strengthen their practical cooperation in the field of sports news.

For his part, Merlo said the two sides will carry out various exchange activities under the mechanism, and jointly promote sports journalists to play a greater role in safeguarding the value of sports and enhancing understanding and friendship.

Zheng Xuan, minister of the Chinese Embassy in Italy, also attended the ceremony.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)