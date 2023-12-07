China Buzzword: Key words at the 5th World Media Summit

Xinhua) 08:27, December 07, 2023

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2023 shows the opening ceremony of the 5th World Media Summit (WMS) in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Deng Hua)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- The world is undergoing accelerated changes unseen in a century, with uncertainties and unforeseen factors on the rise. Against this backdrop, world media leaders gathered in China to build consensus in addressing common challenges and boosting global confidence.

Xinhua News Agency is the host of the 5th World Media Summit from Dec. 2 to 8 in the Chinese cities of Guangzhou and Kunming, drawing delegates from 101 countries and regions, including representatives from media outlets, international organizations and think tanks.

The following are some key buzzwords from the meeting:

Bolstering confidence

Confidence is more valuable than gold when people face difficulties. History development, civilization prosperity and human progress require the media to shoulder the responsibilities of fostering unity and boosting confidence.

Truthfulness is the lifeblood of news

The media should consider facts as the source of news, reflect the objective truth, oppose false news, and ensure that reporting is accurate, fair, authoritative and trustworthy.

Guests attend a panel discussion during the 5th World Media Summit (Yunnan, China) and the 2nd Yunnan International Communication Forum held in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ming)

Embracing new technology

Acknowledging the challenges posed by new technology, media should better harness game-changing innovations such as artificial intelligence (AI) during the entire process of news communication, improve production efficiency, enrich product forms, and release more news reports that are popular and enjoyable to their audiences.

Delegates attending the 5th World Media Summit (WMS) visit the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (Guangzhou) in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, Dec. 2, 2023. (Xinhua)

A community of all life on earth

Global media should uphold the concept of a community of all life on earth, and follow the ecological progress and sustainable development of all countries.

Performers before the opening ceremony of the 5th World Media Summit (Yunnan, China) and the 2nd Yunnan International Communication Forum in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Dec. 5, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

A homeland of harmony between human and nature

Media should promote the values that the environment benefits the people, and encourage the international community to jointly build a homeland of harmony between human and nature, coordinated advancement of the economy and the environment, and common development of all countries.

This aerial photo taken on July 19, 2023 shows wild Asian elephants foraging in a rice field in Jiangcheng County, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Xinhua/Chen Xinbo)

The Humanomics in the New Era

Xinhua released a research report titled "The Humanomics in the New Era" during the summit. The report helps to better understand Chinese modernization and provides enlightening ways to achieve resilient, sustainable and people-centered growth.

This photo taken on Dec. 3, 2023 shows a copy of the research report titled "The Humanomics in the New Era" in Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province. (Xinhua/Liu Mengqi)

