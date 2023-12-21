China unveils guideline for further digitalization of life services sector

Xinhua) 09:15, December 21, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese government has unveiled a guideline promoting the transformation and upgrading of the life services sector through digitalization.

The document, which was released by the Ministry of Commerce and 11 other government departments, specified 19 relevant measures, including the introduction of digital life services to communities and neighborhoods, and the further digitalization of industries such as trade services, transportation and education.

China also aims to establish standardized life services systems and foster life services platforms and brands. It aims to strengthen the application of digitalization technologies, support for digital finance, and digital professional training in the sector, according to the document.

The commerce ministry said it will work with other departments and localities to ensure the implementation of the guideline so that the life services sector can play an important role in expanding consumption, improving people's livelihoods and stabilizing employment.

