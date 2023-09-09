Collaboration with Chinese partners help boost digitalization drive in Malaysia: official

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- Strong cooperation and collaborative efforts with Chinese partners will help boost Malaysia's drive towards digitalization, a Malaysian official said on Friday.

Cooperation between Malaysia and China in telecommunications and digital economy will benefit both countries, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Teo Nie Ching said in her speech at the 2023 China Smart Industry Trade Exhibition and Digital Forum.

"Malaysia and China have complementary strengths in the telecommunications and digital economy, and we can work together to create new opportunities for businesses and consumers," she said.

The Malaysian government has introduced Malaysia Digital (MD), a national strategic initiative that seeks to grow the digital capacities and capabilities of the nation as well as raise the overall ecosystem value, according to her.

"We look forward to seeing more investment by Chinese companies in Malaysia's digital economy, as well as significant steps in the cooperation between Malaysia and China in the field of digital telecommunications," she added.

In his video message to the forum, Malaysia's Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang said the burgeoning collaboration between Malaysia and China in the field of science and technology further strengthens bilateral relations.

"As we jointly venture into the realm of artificial intelligence, we unlock immense potential for its application in key areas such as healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. Malaysia and China's collaboration efforts extend to the development of new energy technologies, crucial in mitigating pollution and addressing climate change," he said.

For his part, Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said that China and Malaysia share much in common in social and economic development strategies. Both countries take science, technology and innovation as the important driver for social and economic growth.

China's investment in Malaysia's high-tech fields and related cooperation keep increasing and the exhibition and forum will help promote science, technology and innovation cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Organized by the China Entrepreneurs Association in Malaysia (PUCM), the forum brings together experts from both countries to exchange views and share insights on the latest developments in high-tech industries.

According to PUCM president Keith Li, more than 100 enterprises and organizations from both countries participated in the exhibition and forum.

