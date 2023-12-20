Xi says China ready to work with Nicaragua against hegemonism, power politics

Xinhua) 13:37, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China stands ready to work with Nicaragua to oppose hegemonism and power politics, and promote the development of a more just and rational international order, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

China is ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with Nicaragua in international affairs, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries, Xi said in phone talks with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)