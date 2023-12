Xi says China to keep supporting Nicaragua in safeguarding national independence, dignity

Xinhua) 13:30, December 20, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to be a reliable friend of Nicaragua and will continue to firmly support Nicaragua in safeguarding its national independence and national dignity, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

China also backs Nicaragua in rejecting external interference, Xi said during his phone talks with Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega, in which the two leaders announced the decision to elevate China-Nicaragua ties to a strategic partnership.

