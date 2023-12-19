We Are China

Rescue operations underway in quake-hit Gansu

Ecns.cn) 16:12, December 19, 2023

A car is damaged at quake-hit Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Rescuers raced against time to find survivors in Gansu.

Houses are damaged by earthquake at Dahejian township, Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Rescuers set up temporary shelter at quake-hit Dahejian township, Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Residents gather around a fire to keep warm at quake-hit Dahejian township, Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

Houses are damaged by earthquake at Dahejian township, Jishishan County of Linxia Hui Autonomous Prefecture, northwest China's Gansu Province, Dec. 18, 2023. (Photo: China News Service/Li Yalong)

