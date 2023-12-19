China, Russia hold 27th session of committee for meetings between heads of gov't

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng co-chairs the 27th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government, together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 18, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng on Monday co-chaired the 27th session of the committee for regular meetings between Chinese and Russian heads of government, together with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko in Beijing.

He said the economies of China and Russia are highly complementary and interests of both sides are deeply intertwined. Since the beginning of this year, under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, bilateral exchanges at all levels have become more active, trade cooperation has yielded fruitful results, major strategic projects have been steadily implemented, connectivity has accelerated, and cooperation in finance, production capacity, science and technology, communications, customs, environmental protection, urban construction and other fields has been fruitful, demonstrating strong vitality.

He noted China is willing to work with Russia to further implement the important consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, plan for the future cooperation priorities, and prepare for the 28th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government.

Chernyshenko said Russia is willing to maintain close communication with China and push forward bilateral pragmatic cooperation.

The two sides conducted in-depth communication and exchanges on cooperation in the fields of economy and trade, industry, agriculture, science and technology, transportation and finance, and reached a series of mutually beneficial outcomes and consensus.

