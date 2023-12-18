Russian PM to come to China for 28th regular meeting between Chinese, Russian heads of gov't

Xinhua) 16:01, December 18, 2023

BEIJING, Dec. 18 (Xinhua) -- At the invitation of Premier of the State Council Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin will be in China from Dec. 19 to 20 for the 28th regular meeting between Chinese and Russian heads of government, foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Monday.

