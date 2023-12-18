China taekwondo team clinches two more Olympic berths

December 18, 2023

WUXI, China, Dec. 17 (Xinhua) -- Both Luo Zongshi and Xiao Shunan took silver medals in their respective categories, earning two more Olympic berths for China at the 2023 World Taekwondo Grand Slam Champions Series here on Sunday.

Despite a 2-0 defeat against Tokyo Olympic silver medalist Tatiana Minina of Russia in the women's 57kg final, Luo secured her qualification with Grand Slam points advantage.

"In the final, my opponent displayed remarkable tenacity and excelled in close-range combat, hindering my scoring opportunities," the 25-year-old Luo admitted. "I hadn't met her in the previous Olympic cycle, making this experience particularly valuable."

In the women's +67kg final, Xiao lost to Polina Khan of Russia 2-1, but has already secured the ticket to Paris by reaching the final. Zhou Zeqi of China finished in third place.

Gashim Magomedov of Azerbaijan clinched the men's 58kg title by defeating world champion Bae Jun-seo of South Korea, securing the berth to the Paris Olympics. China's Cheng Kai bagged the bronze medal.

In the men's 80kg, Iran's Mehran Barkhordari claimed the gold medal as well as a ticket to Paris.

