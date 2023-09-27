19th Asian Games: Gold Medal contests of Taekwondo

Xinhua) 15:00, September 27, 2023

Luo Zongshi (2nd L) of China, Lo Chia Ling (1st L) of Chinese Taipei, Kim Yujin (3rd L) of South Korea and Harnsujin Phannapa of Thailand pose during the awarding ceremony of the Women's 57kg of Taekwondo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Park Hyejin (L) of South Korea competes with Lin Wei Chun of Chinese Taipei during the Women's 53kg Gold Medal Contest of Taekwondo between South Korea and Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Medalists pose for photo after the Women's 53kg Contest of Taekwondo at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Park Hyejin (R) of South Korea competes with Lin Wei Chun of Chinese Taipei during the Women's 53kg Gold Medal Contest of Taekwondo between South Korea and Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Medalists attend awarding ceremony of the Taekwondo Men's 63kg Contest at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

Banlung Tubtimdang (R) of Thailand competes with Alireza Hosseinpour of Iran during the Taekwondo Men's 63kg Gold Medal Contest at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, east China's Zhejiang Province, Sept. 26, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Wenyao)

