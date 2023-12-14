Lu'an in E China's Anhui cultivates down feather industry

A staff member of a down company analyzes the composition of down feathers. (People's Daily Online/ Wang Xiaofei)

The Sea Feather Limited Company of Lu'an, founded in 2000 and based in Lu'an, east China’s Anhui Province, specializes in producing and processing washed feathers, down, and clothing and bedding products. The company exports its products to over 20 countries and regions.

Zhang Wenjun, deputy general manager, said the company had recently increased its investment in scientific research and collaborated with universities to develop core technologies in the down industry.

"Recently, our down jackets have been selling like hotcakes. Some items received over 10,000 orders within just two hours of online livestreaming," Zhang said.

The company boasts an annual processing and production capacity of 4,500 tonnes of feathers and down, 10 million bedding sets, including down quilts and pillows, and 2 million pieces of various clothing. In 2022, it achieved an output value of 550 million yuan ($76.64 million).

Lu'an is renowned for its white geese and down production. The city hosts over 1,000 enterprises specializing in down and related products, contributing to an annual output value exceeding 10 billion yuan.

