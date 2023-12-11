Beijing starts vaccinating key groups against COVID-19 XBB subvariants
BEIJING, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- Beijing has started administering key groups with COVID vaccines targeting the XBB subvariants of Omicron, Beijing Center for Disease Prevention and Control said on Monday.
People aged 60 and above, or between 18 and 59 years but with serious underlying diseases, low immune function, or high risk of infection, are eligible to receive XBB vaccines at this stage if they have been infected with COVID-19 or received at least two doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
The COVID-19 Omicron XBB subvariants have developed into one of the dominant subvariants in the world, according to the World Health Organization. Therefore, vaccines containing the antibody of the XBB subvariants are recommended for better effect, the center said.
Photos
Related Stories
- 3 mln more doses of Chinese COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Myanmar
- Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer available in U.S.
- U.S. starts clinical trial of mRNA universal influenza vaccine
- China issues new COVID-19 vaccination plan to further curb risks
- Chinese scientists develop new vaccine strategy by entrapping live virus into hydrogel
- Unequal access to COVID-19 vaccines causes preventable deaths: open letter
- Clinical trial finds temperature-stable TB vaccine safe, prompts immune response
- New study shows COVID-19 vaccination linked to fewer cardiac events
- Vaccines from China bolster COVID fight
- Sweden discards 8.5 mln doses COVID-19 vaccines
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.