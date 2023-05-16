Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine no longer available in U.S.

Xinhua) 11:06, May 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES, May 15 (Xinhua) -- Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is no longer available in the United States, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

All remaining U.S. government stock of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine expired May 7, according to a post on the CDC website.

The agency has directed providers to dispose of any remaining stock in accordance with local, state and federal regulations.

People aged 18 and older who received 1 or 2 Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine dose are recommended to receive 1 bivalent mRNA dose of Moderna or Pfizer-BioNTech at least 2 months after completion of the previous dose, said the CDC.

More than 19 million doses of the Johnson &Johnson COVID-19 vaccine were administered in the United States as of May 11, according to the latest CDC data.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)