Javier Milei inaugurated as presidency of Argentina

Xinhua) 17:00, December 11, 2023

Argentina's new President Javier Milei delivers a speech to the crowd at a balcony of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by German Adrasti/Xinhua)

BUENOS AIRES, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Javier Milei, a liberal politician and economist, assumed the Argentine presidency Sunday in a ceremony held at the National Congress in Buenos Aires, the country's capital.

The outgoing head of state, Alberto Fernandez, placed the presidential sash and handed the baton of command to Milei, whose term will last for four years, until Dec. 10, 2027.

Victoria Villarruel was sworn in as vice president.

After the inauguration at the congress, Milei delivered a speech to the public noting that he had no alternative to a sharp, painful fiscal shock to fix the country's worst economic crisis in decades, with inflation heading towards 200 percent. "There is no alternative to a shock adjustment."

Argentina's new President Javier Milei (C) delivers a speech to the crowd at a balcony of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by German Adrasti/Xinhua)

Argentina's new President Javier Milei (C) delivers a speech after the inauguration ceremony at the Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Javier Gonzalez/Xinhua)

Argentina's incoming President Javier Milei waves to the crowd before the inauguration ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Javier Gonzalez/Xinhua)

Argentina's new President Javier Milei waves to supporters in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Argentina's incoming President Javier Milei (L) receives the presidential sash and the baton of command from the outgoing head of state Alberto Fernandez in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Martin Zabala/Xinhua)

Argentina's new President Javier Milei delivers a speech to the crowd at a balcony of the Casa Rosada Presidential Palace in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Raggio/Xinhua)

Argentina's new President Javier Milei (C-R) waves to the crowd in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Dec. 10, 2023. (Photo by German Adrasti/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)