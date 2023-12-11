Languages

Monday, December 11, 2023

Elderly man accompanies kitten getting an IV, creates heartwarming scene

(People's Daily App) 15:20, December 11, 2023

An old man soothes a kitten while holding the IV line to keep it warm. The old man's love for the kitten created a cozy picture in a hospital in Shandong Province, China.

