3 killed, 1 wounded in U.S. shooting

Xinhua) 14:02, December 11, 2023

NEW YORK, Dec. 10 (Xinhua) -- Three young adults were killed and another was wounded in a shooting on Saturday evening in Atlanta, capital city of the U.S. state of Georgia, according to local police.

The three male victims in their 20s were pronounced dead on the scene and the fourth was transported to a hospital, the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.

The incident was linked to a drug deal, according to media reports quoting police.

The victims have not been identified and there was no information about the shooter.

The United States had suffered 634 mass shootings as of Dec. 9 this year, according to the nonprofit research group Gun Violence Archive, which defines a mass shooting as one in which at least four people are shot, excluding the shooter.

