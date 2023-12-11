Home>>
U.S. jet crashes in South Korea during training -- local media
(Xinhua) 10:00, December 11, 2023
SEOUL, Dec. 11 (Xinhua) -- A U.S. fighter jet crashed in South Korea during a training flight on Monday, Yonhap news agency reported.
