Pic story of inheritor of Xuan paper in China's Anhui

Xinhua) 13:52, December 11, 2023

Li Chao (R) dries Xuan paper at the workshop of a company in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Xuan paper, dating back to the Tang Dynasty (618-907), has a history of over 1,000 years. Originated in Jingxian County (administered by "Xuanzhou" in Tang Dynasty) of east China's Anhui Province, the paper got its name after being sent as a tribute to the emperor. Using straws of tidal lands and peels of wingceltis near Jingxian County as the materials, the paper is produced in traditional ways to serve high-standard artistic creations such as calligraphy, painting, etc.

Boasting of its anti-aging, anti-discoloring and anti-decaying quality, the Xuan paper usually has a long life span. The making of Xuan paper includes over 100 procedures and usually costs three years. The craft of making Xuan paper was listed as one of the national-level intangible cultural heritages in 2006 and a world intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO in 2009.

Nowadays, there are over 500 paper-related companies and over 30,000 people working in the Xuan paper industry in Jingxian County, producing about 700 tons of Xuan paper every year.

Li Chao, 35, was born and raised in Jingxian County. Witnessing the fast development of e-commerce, he decided to promote Xuan paper of his hometown through the internet after his graduation in 2010. After two years of investigation, he set up his own company in July of 2012 and founded a brand called "Zifangzhai". He organized a team of 50 members, including designers, managers, warehouse workers and custom service staff, being one of the first local e-commerce entrepreneurs on Xuan paper.

He once spent one year to learn the making of Xuan paper systematically. After feeling the piercing cold of winter water when collecting the paper pulp and standing high temperature in summer when drying the paper, Li finally understood the hardship and difficulties of the work.

In order to better manage his online shop, Li Chao went to Hangzhou to learn skills of e-commerce. Moreover, he and his team members designed cultural and creative products of Xuan paper, such as calendars, couplets, copybooks, attracting lots of youngsters. The copybook in the form of a traditional long scroll and the ancient-style moon-shaped fan designed by his team have become popular among young generations.

Nowadays, there are over 500 online shops for Xuan paper in Jingxian County, with more young people using live-streaming platforms to promote Xuan paper.

"Young people are the main stream of e-commerce," said Li Chao, "mainly the elders make the Xuan paper and that will be a problem in the future as the craftsmanship needs to be passed on." He deemed that the future of Xuan paper requires more professional talents of e-commerce and more young craftsmen to inherit the culture.

This photo taken on Dec. 7, 2023 shows a procedure of making Xuan paper at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

This photo taken on Dec. 7, 2023 shows a procedure of making Xuan paper at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province.(Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker is seen at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao (L) collects paper pulp at the workshop of a company in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao visits an inheritance base for Xuan paper in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao (R) visits the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao dries Xuan paper at the workshop of a company in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A worker is seen at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao (R) visits an inheritance base for Xuan paper in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker is seen at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao checks the quality of Xuan paper at the workshop of a company in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao visits the China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao demonstrates a product of his company in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao checks the quality of Xuan paper in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Li Chao checks the quality of Xuan paper at the workshop of a company in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

A worker is seen at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Workers are seen at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao visits the China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

Li Chao (L) visits the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A worker is seen at the workshop of China Xuan Paper Co., Ltd. in Jingxian County, east China's Anhui Province, Dec. 7, 2023. (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)