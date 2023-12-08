Home>>
Senior official of Heilongjiang under investigation
(Xinhua) 13:36, December 08, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yixin, deputy governor of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, is under investigation for suspected severe violations of Party discipline and laws, according to an official statement released Friday.
Wang, also a member of the standing committee of the Heilongjiang Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), is being investigated by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision.
