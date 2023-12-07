Home>>
China's forex reserves up in November
(Xinhua) 16:31, December 07, 2023
BEIJING, Dec. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1718 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of November, up from 3.1012 trillion dollars at the end of October, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Thursday.
