China's forex reserves down in August

Xinhua) 16:58, September 07, 2023

BEIJING, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.1601 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of August, down from 3.2043 trillion dollars at the end of July, the State Administration of Foreign Exchange said Thursday.

