China's forex reserves up in June

Xinhua) 16:49, July 07, 2023

BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.193 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up from 3.17651 trillion U.S. dollars a month earlier, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.

