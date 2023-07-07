Home>>
China's forex reserves up in June
(Xinhua) 16:49, July 07, 2023
BEIJING, July 7 (Xinhua) -- China's foreign exchange reserves came in at 3.193 trillion U.S. dollars at the end of June, up from 3.17651 trillion U.S. dollars a month earlier, according to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange on Friday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.