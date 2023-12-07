Chinese FM meets with Thai counterpart

Xinhua) 10:33, December 07, 2023

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, who is here for the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 6, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

BEIJING, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on Wednesday with Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Thai deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs, who is here for the eighth Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China will, as always, support Thailand in following a modernization path that suits its national conditions and playing a more important role in the international arena.

He said that China is willing to work with Thailand to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, build the China-Thailand community with a shared future and advance practical cooperation in various fields.

The two sides should maintain a stable and unimpeded system of production and supply chains, jointly crack down on transnational crimes such as online gambling, telecom fraud and human trafficking, and push for new development of China-Thailand relations, Wang said.

Parnpree said Thailand attaches great importance to Thailand-China relations, firmly upholds the one-China policy and is willing to strengthen strategic communication and deepen practical cooperation with China.

Thailand welcomes Chinese high-tech enterprises to invest in Thailand and strengthen scientific and technological exchanges and cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Thailand looks forward to more convenient personnel exchanges between the two countries and welcomes more Chinese tourists to visit Thailand, Parnpree added.

