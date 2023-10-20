Thai PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing

Xinhua) 11:12, October 20, 2023

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)