Home>>
Thai PM lays wreath at Monument to People's Heroes in Beijing
(Xinhua) 11:12, October 20, 2023
Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin lays a wreath at the Monument to the People's Heroes on the Tian'anmen Square in Beijing, capital of China, Oct. 19, 2023. (Xinhua/Yan Yan)
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Xi meets Thai PM, pledging to add new dimensions to family-like bilateral relations
- Chinese premier holds talks with Thai PM
- Thai PM greets arrival of Chinese tourists on inaugural visa-free day
- Thailand to offer visa-free entry for visitors from China, Kazakhstan
- China, Thailand to hold "Blue Strike-2023" joint naval training
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.