Chinese research center to bolster Thailand's EV development

Xinhua) 10:26, December 07, 2023

BANGKOK, Dec. 6 (Xinhua) -- Thailand has taken a significant step towards becoming a regional hub for electric vehicle (EV) development with the establishment of the China Automotive Technology and Research Center (CATARC) in Bangkok.

With the CATARC's Southeast Asia regional office commencing operations in the kingdom, it will focus on cooperation between Thailand and China in the areas of EV policy development, standard-setting and certification, Natthaphon Rangsitphon, permanent secretary of the Thai Ministry of Industry, said on Wednesday.

The cooperation marks a starting point for bringing together the capabilities and modern automotive industry network from China to develop the local industry and infrastructure of Thailand in support of its ambition as a major global production base, Natthaphon said in a statement.

As one of the targeted industries, Thailand aims to strengthen the country's competitiveness and reduce greenhouse gas emissions through its EV promotion. So far, 10 automakers have joined the government's initiatives to support the use and production of EVs, with more than 50,000 battery-electric vehicle bookings, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, Thailand's adoption of EVs accounted for 78 percent of all EV use in Southeast Asia in the first quarter of this year. Thailand also produced about 72,000 vehicles powered by electric motors in 2022 as the top EV maker in the region.

Under Thai government policy, the Southeast Asian nation aims to produce at least 30 percent of zero-emission vehicles by 2030, with a production capacity estimated at 725,000 units.

