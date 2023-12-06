Charming China - Enchanting Hubei (part 2)

The travel documentary "Charming China - Enchanting Hubei (Part 2)," co-produced by People's Daily Online Australia and Greg Grainger TV, airs on Channel Ten of Australian public television in November 2023. This latest installment in the "Charming China" series presents Hubei's rich history and ethnic diversity to Australian viewers.

Hosted and produced by renowned Australian TV presenter Greg Grainger, "Enchanting Hubei" highlights Hubei's cultural landmarks and explores the Tujia ethnic group's local customs.

In part one, Grainger conducts on-site interviews while traveling the Yangtze River from Wuhan to Jingzhou. He experiences Wuhan's vibrant night lights, the simplicity of Yangtze River life, and the Tujia people's talents and spirits, and visits the tomb of the vassal kings of the State of Chu. Additionally, Grainger indulges in one of Wuhan's most famous local dishes, "hot dry noodles," in Hubu Alley, experiences a wine ceremony in Jingzhou, and enjoys China's traditional flower-drum opera.

Part two focuses on the Three Gorges Dam and the traditional lifestyle of the Tujia ethnic group. The Tujia, residing in a secluded paradise, sustain themselves. Their traditional attire, weaving techniques, and agricultural tools have withstood the test of time. Welcoming Grainger with a unique traditional ceremony, the Tujia display spectacular performances. The documentary explores the Tujia's funeral rituals and their perspectives on marriage and life. Also, in the episode, Grainger explores the magnificent Three Gorges Waterfall and the steep canyons near the Three Gorges Dam.

Since 2018, People's Daily Online Australia has introduced the beautiful landscapes and diverse cultures of Chinese provinces, including Sichuan, Shanxi, Hainan, Guangdong, and Anhui, to Australian audiences.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Wu Chengliang)